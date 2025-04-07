Bryan Colula News: Plays 90 minutes against San Luis

Colula (undisclosed) recorded three crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Atletico San Luis.

Colula bounced back to full fitness after missing a pair of games due to injury. He regained a right wing-back role, with Jordan Sierra returning to central midfield and Gilberto Adame staying on the bench in the defeat. While that is expected to be the case for the rest of the campaign, Colula has yet to score or assist, with most of his output coming from defensive actions in recent months.