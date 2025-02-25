Bryan Cristante News: Goal and assist in outstanding performance

Cristante scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and four chances created in Monday's 4-0 win over Monza.

Cristanti was one of the best players on the field Monday. He scored from his only on target attempt and provided an assist, he also had two other shooting efforts blocked. In playmaking he executed four long balls (all accurate) and won five of the eight duels he engaged in. The midfielder has now bagged two and created an assist from 15 appearances (eight starts). He does have an aggressive style of play which has accrued five yellows this season in Serie A and generated a red card in Roma's last Europa league match against Porto.