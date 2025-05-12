Fantasy Soccer
Bryan Cristante headshot

Bryan Cristante News: Nets lone Roma goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Cristante scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal), crossing once inaccurately, making two interceptions and three tackles (winning one) during Monday's 2-1 loss to Atalanta.

Cristante found the back of the net in the 32nd minute scoring Roma's lone goa while leading the team in shots, interceptions and tackles. The goal was the first since February for Cristante who has combined for four shots, a chance created and 12 tackles in his last three appearances.

Bryan Cristante
Roma
