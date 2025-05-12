Bryan Cristante News: Nets lone Roma goal

Cristante scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal), crossing once inaccurately, making two interceptions and three tackles (winning one) during Monday's 2-1 loss to Atalanta.

Cristante found the back of the net in the 32nd minute scoring Roma's lone goa while leading the team in shots, interceptions and tackles. The goal was the first since February for Cristante who has combined for four shots, a chance created and 12 tackles in his last three appearances.