Bryan Cristante News: Scores against Milan

Cristante scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate), one tackle (one won) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus AC Milan.

Cristante didn't have a particularly brilliant performance but did a little bit of everything and sealed the deal with an effort from outside the box on a rebound for his second goal in a row and his fourth in the campaign. He has recorded six shots (three on target), three key passes, six crosses (one accurate) and five interceptions in the last five games. He has registered multiple tackles in the past six, amassing 17 (seven accurate).