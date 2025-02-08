Bryan Gonzalez Injury: Absent for Cruz Azul clash

Gonzalez is not in the squad for Saturday's visit to Cruz Azul because of a muscle injury, Raul Gomez of Minuto Final MX reported Friday.

Gonzalez had recorded all minutes in four out of five Clausura 2025 games before picking up the issue. The one time he didn't play the full match, his place was taken by Alonso Aceves, who could be given an odd opportunity due to this situation. Another alternative is the deployment of Miguel Rodriguez at left-back and Owen Gonzalez on the right wing. In any case, the exact number of weeks the injured player will miss remains unclear.