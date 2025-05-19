Bryan Mbeumo News: Another goal contribution

Mbeumo scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Fulham.

Mbeumo put his team on the board with a shot from the center of the box in the 22nd minute of play, assisted by a pass from Yoane Wissa. This marked the fifth goal contribution in five outings for Mbeumo, who also pushed his streak up to nine consecutive games accounting for at least one chance created, totaling 18 chances created over that span.