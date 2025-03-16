Fantasy Soccer
Bryan Mbeumo headshot

Bryan Mbeumo News: Assist in win over Cherries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 2:54am

Mbeumo assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Mbeumo was Brentford's most threatening player Saturday. He worked their attacking right flank placing five crosses (two accurate), engaging in seven duels (winning four) and placing an on target shot and blocked attempt. His main contribution was a perfectly executed corner set piece to assist Yoane Wissa's goal. The Cameroonian international is the club's top goalscorer with 15 strikes, he has also developed five assists. Two of his assists and a goal came from Brentford's last four games.

Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford
