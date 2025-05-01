Bryan Mbeumo News: Solid in Thursday's win

Mbeumo generated three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Just one game removed from recording three goal contributions, Mbeumo was held without one Thursday. He still played fairly well though as he created two chances, recorded two accurate crosses and took three shots on the attack. He also kept his seventh clean sheet of the season and won three tackles, made two clearances and won eight duels on that end of the pitch.