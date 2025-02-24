Fantasy Soccer
Bryan Zaragoza headshot

Bryan Zaragoza News: Active in loss to Celta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Zaragoza generated five shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Friday's 1-0 loss to Celta Vigo.

Zaragoza was Osasuna's most dangerous player by a wide margin, but the Bayern Munich loanee struggled with accuracy since none of his five shots, and only two of his six crosses, were on target. Despite the lack of accuracy with his final touch, Zaragoza should remain a key player for Osasuna, and he's a player worth keeping close tabs on in every fantasy slate due to his high involvement in the attacking third.

