Bryan Zaragoza News: Provides assist in victory

Zaragoza assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 2-0 win versus Atlético Madrid.

Zaragoza assisted Alejandro Catena's goal in the 25th minute with a well-delivered corner kick. He was active on the flanks and contributed to Osasuna's offensive efforts throughout the match with two shots and six crosses, including three from corner kicks. The attacking midfielder also played a key role defensively by helping prevent Atletico from developing their game, recording three interceptions, a season high for him, as he had totaled just one interception in his previous 24 La Liga appearances. He will aim to contribute to a goal again on Sunday against Espanyol.