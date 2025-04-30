Budu Zivzivadze Injury: Appears to be fit again

Zivzivadze (undisclosed) appears to be an option for Friday's match against Bochum, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "'Dorschi is unfortunately yellow-blocked for this game, but the rest is on board!"

Zivziadze looks to be back in the fold this week, as he was able to train and has now been cleared for play. This is good news after he missed their last four outings, as he did start in the two games before his injury. That said, he will hope to see the start immediately if he is fully fit, starting in 10 of his 12 appearances this season.