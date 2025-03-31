Bukayo Saka Injury: Could start Tuesday in return

Saka (hamstring) could start in Tuesday's clash with Fulham, coach Mikel Arteta said in the press conference. "He is pushing, we have to respect the timeframe. He is ready to go. All the careful things he's already done. Yeah, he could start!"

Saka could start in his return from a long-term hamstring injury in Tuesday's game. This is a positive development for the Gunners as he is a key player in the starting XI and will provide a significant boost for the team in upcoming fixtures.