Bukayo Saka News: All-around star in loss
Saka scored Arsenal's lone goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to PSG in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal.
The winger had six shots (two on target), five crosses, three corner kicks and two tackles in a strong all-around performance for the Gunners. Saka has a tough matchup coming up against EPL winners Liverpool, though they may rest some of their top players for this clash.
