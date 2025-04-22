Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bukayo Saka headshot

Bukayo Saka News: Knock deemed "nothing too serious"

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Saka is only dealing with a slight injury after coming off the field in the 57th minute of Sunday's 4-0 and appears to be an option for Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace, accoridng to manager Mikel Arteta. "We have to wait and see how he reacts after the session, but it's nothing too serious."

Saka looks to still be an option for Wednesday despite his early exit Sunday, with the move appearing to be more cautious than anything. This is good news, as he should be deemed fit for Wednesday, leaving behind any headaches of worrying about his fitness moving into their UCL bout. That said, the attacker will look to see his regualr starting spot when facing the Eagles on Wednesday.

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now