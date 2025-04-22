Bukayo Saka News: Knock deemed "nothing too serious"

Saka is only dealing with a slight injury after coming off the field in the 57th minute of Sunday's 4-0 and appears to be an option for Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace, accoridng to manager Mikel Arteta. "We have to wait and see how he reacts after the session, but it's nothing too serious."

Saka looks to still be an option for Wednesday despite his early exit Sunday, with the move appearing to be more cautious than anything. This is good news, as he should be deemed fit for Wednesday, leaving behind any headaches of worrying about his fitness moving into their UCL bout. That said, the attacker will look to see his regualr starting spot when facing the Eagles on Wednesday.