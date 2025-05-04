Bukayo Saka News: Misses two big chances

Saka had four shots (one on goal), one cross (none accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Saka was not at his best Saturday. He placed just one shot on target, had another attempt blocked and missed two big chances. He was subbed after 86 minutes. From 22 appearances (18 starts) he has netted six and created 10 assists (third best in EPL), but it has now been six EPL matches since he last found the net and 11 since his last assist.