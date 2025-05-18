Bukayo Saka News: Strong all-around effort
Saka had four crosses, seven corner kicks and four tackles in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Newcastle United Sunday.
Saka continued to rack up solid numbers across the board and came back from an injury to deliver some key performances for Arsenal at the end of the season. He will likely get rested in the finale against Southampton, though he will be a fixture in Arsenal's lineup on the wing for years to come.
