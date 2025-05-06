Caio Henrique News: Assists at St Etienne

Caio Henrique assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against St. Etienne.

Caio Henrique created Monaco's opener in the second minute with his sixth assist in the season, paving the way for their road win. The left-back also had a great defensive outing, leading his side in tackles (four), clearances (four) and duels won (six).