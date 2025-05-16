Caleb Ekuban Injury: Returning against Atalanta

Ekuban (undisclosed) "will be part of the squad Saturday," coach Patrick Vieira announced.

Ekuban has shaken off a muscular injury that cost him the past four matches and will eventually make a cameo off the bench as he has routinely done throughout the season. He has assisted once and logged three shots (one on target), one key pass, one cross (one accurate) and two clearances in his last five showings (one start).