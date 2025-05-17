Caleb Ekuban News: Deployed late versus Atalanta

Ekuban (thigh) had one key pass and committed two fouls in 13 minutes in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Atalanta.

Ekuban saw limited minutes and didn't leave his mark in his return from a four-game absence. He could start over Andrea Pinamonti if the coach decides to turn to his backups in the last game. He has recorded one assist, three shots (one on target), two chances created and one cross (one accurate) in his last five displays (one start).