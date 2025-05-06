Callum Hudson-Odoi Injury: Could return against West Ham

Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) could play again this season and return against West Ham, coach Nuno Espirito Santo told Forest TV after the game. "We are still positive and hopefully he can still join us this season. I think one week time is going to be short. But hopefully he can join us and give us a hand to the last games."

Hudson-Odoi could return from his hamstring injury against the Hammers on May. 18, as the coach confirmed it may be too soon for him to be back against Leicester on Sunday. The coach is confident the forward will be able to help the team before the end of the season. That said, if he has to miss games, Anthony Elanga is expected to play on the left wing and Nicolas Dominguez on the right wing.