Callum Hudson-Odoi Injury: Picks up hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) will be in doubt for Monday's trip to Crystal Palace, per manager Nuno Espirito Santo. "He felt something, We have to assess how he is. We think it is his hamstring."

Hudson-Odoi suffered a hamstring injury against Brentford and is being assessed. The winger doesn't have a timeline for his return, and if all the scans come back positively he could return for a Monday trip. If he has a serious issue the rest of his season would be a doubt.

Callum Hudson-Odoi
Nottingham Forest
