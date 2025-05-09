Callum Hudson-Odoi Injury: Season uncertain

Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) is in doubt for the season, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo. "He is improving but he is not going to be available for this game, Hopefully he can feature again this season."

Hudson-Odoi is a doubt to return before the end of the season, despite initial reports he could be back for a May 18 trip to West Ham. There's still some hope but with such little time left it wouldn't be difficult for a hamstring injury to linger through the final three weeks.