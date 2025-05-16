Cameron Harper News: Attacking from right back

Harper had an assist with his lone chance created while taking two off target shots and crossing six times (two accurate) during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Nashville.

Harper set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 56th minute assisting the Red Bulls lone goal while leading the team in shots, crosses and chances created. The assist was the first of the season for Harper who has a goal involvement in each of his last two appearances while combining for seven shots, three chances created and nine crosses in his last three matches.