Cameron Harper headshot

Cameron Harper News: Makes instant impact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Harper scored a goal while taking three shots (all on goal) and creating a chance during Saturday's 7-0 win over LA Galaxy.

Harper entered the match in the 67th minute and scored a minute into his appearance while tying for the team-high in shots. The goal was the first of the season for Harper who has combined for six shots, three chances created and 12 crosses in his last three appearances.

Cameron Harper
New York Red Bulls
