Cameron Harper News: Makes instant impact
Harper scored a goal while taking three shots (all on goal) and creating a chance during Saturday's 7-0 win over LA Galaxy.
Harper entered the match in the 67th minute and scored a minute into his appearance while tying for the team-high in shots. The goal was the first of the season for Harper who has combined for six shots, three chances created and 12 crosses in his last three appearances.
