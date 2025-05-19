Can Uzun News: Efficient in Bundesliga
Uzun scored four times and assists once in 20 Bundesliga appearances (six starts.)
Uzun was the shining star of the 2. Bundesliga in 2023/24 and earned a move to Frankfurt. He may not have been incredible immediately, but he quickly earned some minutes and was efficient in those minutes. Uzun is still young, and has the potential to be a true breakout star for Frankfurt in the coming years.
