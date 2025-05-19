Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Can Uzun headshot

Can Uzun News: Efficient in Bundesliga

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Uzun scored four times and assists once in 20 Bundesliga appearances (six starts.)

Uzun was the shining star of the 2. Bundesliga in 2023/24 and earned a move to Frankfurt. He may not have been incredible immediately, but he quickly earned some minutes and was efficient in those minutes. Uzun is still young, and has the potential to be a true breakout star for Frankfurt in the coming years.

Can Uzun
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now