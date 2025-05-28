Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caoimhin Kelleher headshot

Caoimhin Kelleher News: Ten starts as backup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Kelleher made 10 starts and kept four clean sheets in the Premier League.

Kelleher was the backup to Alisson Becker once more during the Premier League, and now appears set to depart Liverpool. There's a chance for Kelleher to become a starting option elsewhere in Europe or even in the Premier League. He's been one of the top backups in the league but with the addition of Giorgi Mamardashvili there's no room for Kelleher moving forward.

Caoimhin Kelleher
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now