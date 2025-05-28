Caoimhin Kelleher News: Ten starts as backup

Kelleher made 10 starts and kept four clean sheets in the Premier League.

Kelleher was the backup to Alisson Becker once more during the Premier League, and now appears set to depart Liverpool. There's a chance for Kelleher to become a starting option elsewhere in Europe or even in the Premier League. He's been one of the top backups in the league but with the addition of Giorgi Mamardashvili there's no room for Kelleher moving forward.