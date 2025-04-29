Carl Starfelt Injury: Won't play again this season

Starfelt (hamstring) suffered a muscle tear in the tendon of his right hamstring in training a few days ago and will miss six to eight weeks, ruling him out for the remainder of the season, the club announced.

Starfelt was aiming for a return from his thigh injury against Madrid but suffered another injury in training, this time in his right hamstring. He will undergo an MRI in the coming days to determine the extent of this new injury, but he will be out for at least six to eight weeks and will not play again this season. Yoel Lago is expected to replace him in the backline for the final stretch of the season.