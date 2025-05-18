Carles Alena News: Creates four chances in win

Alena recorded four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against Valladolid.

Alena generated a season-high count of scoring chances, but it wasn't enough for him to get an assist in his fourth successive start. The midfielder delivered some corner kicks for the first time since March 14, although it remains unlikely for him to have those functions when Carlos Vicente and Joan Jordan are also on the pitch. In terms of goal involvement, Alena extended a string of 12 games without scoring or assisting.