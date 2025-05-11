Carles Gil News: Scores, assists Saturday

Gil scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and four chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Orlando City.

Gil extended his impressive run of form by converting an 85th-minute spot kick and putting a ball into the box that allowed Matt Polster to score in the 44th of the draw. The playmaker's six goals and two assists are both team-high tallies during the 2025 season. Moreover, he has made at least one of those contributions in each of his last five games. He's expected to retain high fantasy value with set pieces and passing numbers adding to his attacking potential.