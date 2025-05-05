Carles Gil News: Scores opener in win
Gil scored a goal off four shots (two on target), created two chances, sent in three crosses (one accurate) and drew three fouls during Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto.
Gil just can't stop shining for New England and he added another goal to his account, this time opening the scoring in the 11th minute with a classy volley off a partially cleared cross from the right. After a slow start of campaign, the playmaker is back at his best, with five goals and one assist over his last six starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now