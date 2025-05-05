Fantasy Soccer
Carles Gil

Carles Gil News: Scores opener in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Gil scored a goal off four shots (two on target), created two chances, sent in three crosses (one accurate) and drew three fouls during Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto.

Gil just can't stop shining for New England and he added another goal to his account, this time opening the scoring in the 11th minute with a classy volley off a partially cleared cross from the right. After a slow start of campaign, the playmaker is back at his best, with five goals and one assist over his last six starts.

Carles Gil
New England Revolution

