Carles Gil News: Scores opener in win

Gil scored a goal off four shots (two on target), created two chances, sent in three crosses (one accurate) and drew three fouls during Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto.

Gil just can't stop shining for New England and he added another goal to his account, this time opening the scoring in the 11th minute with a classy volley off a partially cleared cross from the right. After a slow start of campaign, the playmaker is back at his best, with five goals and one assist over his last six starts.