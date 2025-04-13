Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Acevedo headshot

Carlos Acevedo News: Beaten twice by Queretaro

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Acevedo recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Queretaro.

Acevedo had little to do against a close-range finish and a set-piece header during the second half of Sunday's match. The keeper has continued to deliver mixed outings, slowing down in terms of saves compared to how he started the campaign. He retains little clean sheet chances but could produce between the posts in the upcoming visit to Pumas, who have scored the eighth-fewest goals in the league.

Carlos Acevedo
Santos Laguna
