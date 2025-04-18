Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Acevedo headshot

Carlos Acevedo News: Four saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Acevedo registered four saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Pumas UNAM.

Acevedo turned aside four of six Pumas shots on target Wednesday as Santos fell in a 2-0 defeat. The performance marked the third successive appearance in which the keeper has allowed two goals. Over that span, he's registered 10 saves and three clearances. Acevedo's next challenge is likely to come Sunday when Santos host Club Tijuana on the final Gameweek of Liga MX's Clausura campaign.

Carlos Acevedo
Santos Laguna
