Carlos Acevedo News: Poor showing in loss
Acevedo made two saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Club Tijuana.
Acevedo was subpar between the posts as Santos lost to Tijuana on Sunday. The 29 year old conceded four goals, made just two saves, and tallied a goals prevented total of negative 2.98. It was a performance that typified Acevedo's performance in Clausura this season, as he conceded 36 goals in just 17 matches, and kept just one clean sheet.
