Carlos Alcaraz News: Finally logs assist

Alcaraz assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Even though Alcaraz logged a goal and an assist in his first Everton start, starting opportunities have not been frequent for the midfielder. In fact, Alcaraz's most recent start marked his first since April 2, and the Toffees have played more than four games from then on. Alcaraz's starting production has been solid, with a three G/A in five appearances.