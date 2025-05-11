Carlos Alcaraz News: Provides assist in counterattack

Alcaraz assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Fulham.

Alcaraz initiated the counterattack that led to Beto's goal, delivering the final pass before the striker's finish. He was active in midfield pressing effectively and creating opportunities with two shots and two chances created. Alcaraz's energy and vision were vital in Everton's offensive play. He has now provided two assists in his last two games, both of them as a starter. He is in good form and will aim to keep that form against Southampton on Sunday.