Carlos Baleba News: Buries one in victory

Carlos Baleba scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus West Ham United.

Baleba netted his first goal in 19 league games, and his third of the season. This also marked his first game with a shot on target in three outings, and his second consecutive game without accounting for a chance created. Additionally he racked up his second-highest total of the campaign with 63 completed passes in the victory.