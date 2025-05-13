Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlos Harvey headshot

Carlos Harvey News: First assist of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Harvey assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Inter Miami CF.

Harvey landed on the scoresheet for the first time this season with an assist against Inter Miami on Saturday. Since his return from international break, the midfielder has started three of the last seven MLS games, collecting nine interceptions, eight tackles and six clearances in that span.

Carlos Harvey
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now