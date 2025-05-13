Carlos Harvey News: First assist of 2025
Harvey assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Inter Miami CF.
Harvey landed on the scoresheet for the first time this season with an assist against Inter Miami on Saturday. Since his return from international break, the midfielder has started three of the last seven MLS games, collecting nine interceptions, eight tackles and six clearances in that span.
