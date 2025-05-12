Carlos Moreno News: Concedes twice in playoff exit

Moreno had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against América.

Moreno recorded six saves and kept a clean sheet in the first leg of this quarterfinal matchup, but he was unable to do much in the two goals he conceded. That said, he still had a solid season as Pachuca's starting goalkeeper in the Clausura. He finished with 26 goals conceded and five clean sheets across 20 starts between the regular season, the Play-In Tournament and the Liguilla.