Carlos Moreno News: Saves four shots versus Rayados
Moreno registered four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Monterrey.
Moreno did a good job despite being beaten by a short-distance attempt during the victory. He's now averaging 3.0 saves and 1.3 goals conceded per game while recording four clean sheets considering both the regular season and the Play-In round. His next chance to produce will come in the quarterfinals series against America, whose offense is currently ranked third in the competition.
