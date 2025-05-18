Carlos Vicente News: Busy against Valladolid

Vicente generated one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Valladolid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Vicente was persistent from the right wing, yet failed to make a direct impact on the scoring in the victory. He did reach double-digit crosses for the 11th time during the current campaign and first in the last four matches. Some ups and downs in his performance have not prevented him from remaining consistent in the starting lineup, standing out as the squad's top set-piece taker.