Carlos Vicente News: Nine crosses in 1-0 defeat
Carlos Vicente recorded nine crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Athletic.
Vicente was unable to provide a goal involvement as he was accurate with two crosses, having attempted nine. His two corners make him the second-highest set-piece taker of this side with 87 in total. He is currently only two behind Joan Jordan, who has 89. He has now attempted four or more crosses in his last seven matches.
