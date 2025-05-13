Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Vicente News: Nine crosses in 1-0 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Carlos Vicente recorded nine crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Athletic.

Vicente was unable to provide a goal involvement as he was accurate with two crosses, having attempted nine. His two corners make him the second-highest set-piece taker of this side with 87 in total. He is currently only two behind Joan Jordan, who has 89. He has now attempted four or more crosses in his last seven matches.

Carlos Vicente
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
