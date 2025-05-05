Carlos Vicente News: Sends five crosses

Vicente registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlético Madrid.

Vicente sent a minimum of five crosses for a fifth consecutive game and landed more than two on target for the second time in that span, where he is up to a total of 46 crosses and 12 accurate crosses. This also marked his seventh consecutive game accounting for at least one chance created, totaling 12 in that period. On the other hand, this was his second straight outing without a shot on target.