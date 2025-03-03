Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carney Chukwuemeka headshot

Carney Chukwuemeka Injury: Dealt thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Chukwuemeka is questionable for Tuesday's match against Lille due to a thigh injury, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Carney had problems with his thigh after a collision in Hamburg. He trained individually today. We'll see tomorrow whether he can be involved."

Chukwuemeka will be a late call for Tuesday after just returning from another issue, as he has been dealt a thigh injury after Saturday's match. Luckily for the club, this woulnd't be a major loss, as he has yet to see a start with the club since joining. That said, even if he is fit, expect a spot on the bench.

Carney Chukwuemeka
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now