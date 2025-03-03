Carney Chukwuemeka Injury: Dealt thigh injury

Chukwuemeka is questionable for Tuesday's match against Lille due to a thigh injury, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Carney had problems with his thigh after a collision in Hamburg. He trained individually today. We'll see tomorrow whether he can be involved."

Chukwuemeka will be a late call for Tuesday after just returning from another issue, as he has been dealt a thigh injury after Saturday's match. Luckily for the club, this woulnd't be a major loss, as he has yet to see a start with the club since joining. That said, even if he is fit, expect a spot on the bench.