Casper Tengstedt Injury: Will return versus Inter

Tengstedt (thigh) will be called up for Saturday's clash with Inter, coach Paolo Zanetti stated.

Tengstedt is fit after sitting out a month due to his latest injury and will most likely be eased into action after multiple absences in short order. His return will impact Amin Sarr and Daniel Mosquera's minutes eventually. He last started in late January. He has logged 13 shots (two on target), one key pass and one cross (zero accurate) in is last five appearances.