Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Casper Tengstedt headshot

Casper Tengstedt News: Subs in late against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Tengstedt (thigh) had two touches in 10 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Inter.

Tengstedt returned after a month as expected but only saw limited action and didn't influence his side's final push. He has been in and out of the infirmary in the last three months and could continue to be eased into action before reclaiming the regular role he had in the first half of the season.

Casper Tengstedt
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now