Casper Tengstedt News: Subs in late against Inter
Tengstedt (thigh) had two touches in 10 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Inter.
Tengstedt returned after a month as expected but only saw limited action and didn't influence his side's final push. He has been in and out of the infirmary in the last three months and could continue to be eased into action before reclaiming the regular role he had in the first half of the season.
