Castello Lukeba Injury: Out with muscle injury

Lukeba is out for Saturday's match against Stuttgart due to an abdominal muscle injury, accoridng to his club.

Lukeba is going to miss the season finale, with the defender being left on the sidelines after suffering a muscle injury during training. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. He ends his season starting in 18 of his 23 appearances while notching 17 interceptions, 31 tackles and 68 clearances.