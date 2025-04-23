Fantasy Soccer
Cedric Bakambu headshot

Cedric Bakambu Injury: Suffers from knee problems

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Bakambu is dealing with knee problems and will not be available for Thursday's clash against Valladolid. He will likely be back without any issue against Fiorentina next Thursday, coach Manuel Pellegrini said in the press conference, according to Manu Colchon from Diario Sevilla.

Bakambu will not be available against Valladolid on Thursday due to knee problems. He is expected to return for the Conference League match against Fiorentina next Thursday. His absence should not affect the starting XI since he has only been used as a bench option this season.

Cedric Bakambu
Betis
