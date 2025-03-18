Cedric Bakambu News: Scores, draws PK off bench in win

Bakambu scored a goal off his lone shot and drew a penalty during Sunday's 3-2 win over Leganes.

Bakambu was brought as part of a triple substitution just after the hour mark and needed just two minutes to make an impact, stealing the ball from the opposing goalkeeper and suffering the penalty that Isco converted to bring his team back into the game. Then, in the 78th minute, the forward was once again at the right spot to head home a rebound from the keeper and draw things level at 2-2. This was just the second goal of the year for Bakambu, who will hope this performance helps him getting more playing time and even some starts moving forward.