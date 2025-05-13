Fantasy Soccer
Cedric Kipre headshot

Cedric Kipre News: Makes six clearances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Kipre generated one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to St. Etienne.

Kipre had a pretty good overall outing and logged the second-most clearances (six), tackles (four) and duels won (seven) for Reims, but it wasn't enough to avoid the home loss. The centerback also sent in the third-most crosses on offense. That was his 25th start in 27 overall appearances in the season.

Cedric Kipre
Reims
