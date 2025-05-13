Cedric Kipre News: Makes six clearances in loss

Kipre generated one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to St. Etienne.

Kipre had a pretty good overall outing and logged the second-most clearances (six), tackles (four) and duels won (seven) for Reims, but it wasn't enough to avoid the home loss. The centerback also sent in the third-most crosses on offense. That was his 25th start in 27 overall appearances in the season.