Cedric Teuchert headshot

Cedric Teuchert News: Scores in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Teuchert scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Teuchert scored to put his side 2-0 up in a game that would eventually finish 2-2. This was his third goal of the season and his second in the last four games. His goal came from his only shot in the match, and he also attempted one cross, which was unsuccessful.

Cedric Teuchert
St. Louis City SC
